Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Little River

Horry Coutny Fire Rescue said crews responded to this fire in Little River late Thursday.
Horry Coutny Fire Rescue said crews responded to this fire in Little River late Thursday.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 3000 block of North Horseshoe Road in Little River late Thursday.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work.

HCFR said more details will be provided as soon as they’re available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

