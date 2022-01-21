Coastal men hang on for 76-72 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Essam Mostafa scored 19 points and freshman Josh Uduje hit three crucial free throws in the final seconds, as Coastal Carolina University held on for a 76-72 win at Georgia Southern Thursday night.

The Chants actually held a 67-56 lead with less than two minutes left in the game, but the Eagles made a huge run, hitting three threes and taking advantage of some CCU turnovers and missed free throws to cut the lead down to 73-70 with 26 seconds left in the game.

That’s win Uduje stepped up to the line to hit three consecutive free throws to push the Chants lead to 76-70 and a free Georgia Southern layup at the end of the game finished the scoring. CCU moves to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the Sun Belt with the victory. The win is also the Chants first true road win of the season.

CCU had a total of four double-digit scorers as Vince Cole continued his hot scoring with 15 points. Rudi Williams finished with 14 and Uduje added 13.

CCU shot 54.2 percent from the field and hit seven-of-13 threes for 53.8 percent. The Chants missed some free throws in the second half, but did hit five of their final six charity tosses to finish 17-of-25 for 68 percent.

For the first time in three games the Chants won the battle of the boards, grabbing 37 rebounds compared to 27 from the Eagles. Turnovers haunted the Chanticleers however, as their 17 miscues led to 24 points for the Eagles.

Elijah McCadden came off the bench for Georgia Southern to score a game-high 20 points. Kamari Brown scored 15 and Andrei Savrasov added 14 as Georgia Southern falls to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The Chanticleers shot 50 percent from the field in the first half with Williams’ 10 points leading the Chants. Mostafa scored eight points with five rebounds. Cole scored six points, and his three-point field goal with one-minute left in the half gave CCU a 31-28 halftime lead.

Savrasov scored 10 points to lead the Eagles who took advantage of nine CCU turnovers to score 15 points off those turnovers to stay close.

CCU will continue its current road trip at Georgia State, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. ET.

