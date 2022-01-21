Submit a Tip
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003.(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – Break out the leg lamp because a sequel to “A Christmas Story” is in the works nearly 40 years after the original’s debut.

The Hollywood Reporter said Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The original movie was set in the 1940s on Cleveland Street with 9-year-old Ralphie desperately dreaming of having a Red Ryder BB gun under the tree.

The sequel will be titled “A Christmas Story Christmas” and is intended to premiere on HBO Max. Production is set to begin in Hungary in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his Cleveland Street house to “deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” as he reconnects with his childhood friends and accepts “the passing of his Old Man,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

A prior sequel was made in 2012 called “A Christmas Story 2.” It is unclear if the plot of “A Christmas Story Christmas” will take the 2012 plot into account.

