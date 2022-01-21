Cancellations mounting at MYR due to winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter weather.

The storm is likely to cause significant ice accumulations and power outages are likely.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, 20 flights coming to and from MYR are cancelled, according to the airport’s flight tracker.

Destinations impacted include Charlotte, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Nashville.

Travelers should check the status of their flight through their airline before heading to the airport.

For the most up-to-date cancellations at MYR, click here.

