Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Cancellations mounting at MYR due to winter weather

The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter...
The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter weather.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter weather.

The storm is likely to cause significant ice accumulations and power outages are likely.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, 20 flights coming to and from MYR are cancelled, according to the airport’s flight tracker.

Destinations impacted include Charlotte, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Nashville.

Travelers should check the status of their flight through their airline before heading to the airport.

For the most up-to-date cancellations at MYR, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected