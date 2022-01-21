Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bald girl bedazzles hair for wacky hair day at school

Using dozens of giant sticky gems, her parents went to work decorating her head for wacky hair...
Using dozens of giant sticky gems, her parents went to work decorating her head for wacky hair day at school.
By Sam Read
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – Two parents in Rhode Island used a little craftiness and a lot of creativity to help their bald daughter prepare for crazy hair day at school.

Piper Behan, 5, has lost her hair twice so far in her lifetime.

“She had hair until she was about two,” her mother Amanda Gowen said. “We started seeing some patches. We didn’t know what it was.”

Gowen said hand, foot and mouth disease may have been the cause.

“They just said it could affect the autoimmune response and change things from there,” she said.

Since Piper started school this year, there were a few worries as to how other children may perceive her. But her dad affirms she has the personality to deal with something like this.

In fact, Piper prefers having her head this way and says, “it’s just not a big deal.” But that changed a little when wacky hair day rolled around at school.

Using dozens of giant sticky gems, her parents went to work decorating her head for the occasion.

“I just kind of started making shapes on her head and before we knew it, we covered her whole head,” Gowen said.

Sporting a ravishing rainbow of sparkling designs, Piper was pumped to go to school.

“It was awesome,” she said.

At school, her head was all the rage.

“She was getting comments all over the place, which was really fun,” Gowen said. “People from all over town were commenting for like days after, weeks after.”

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Two people were hurt after crash in the Longs area on Friday, officials said.
2 hurt, lanes blocked after crash in Longs
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found