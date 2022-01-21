4 hurt in Conway crash, traffic blocked

Submit a Tip
Four people were hurt after a crash in Conway Thursday evening.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash in Conway Thursday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 North and Wise Road at around 7:20 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck.

All four of those injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Traffic in the area is also blocked as of 10:15 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

