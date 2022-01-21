2 hurt, lanes blocked after crash in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash in the Longs area that left two people hurt Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 90 and Jones Road after reports of a two-vehicle wreck shortly before 2 p.m.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Lanes of traffic are also blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.