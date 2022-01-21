Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

16th earthquake shakes the Midlands

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO((Source: AP))
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake has been reported in the Midlands, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake centered 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin occurred Friday.

The earthquake happened at 3:34 p.m. and is the 16th earthquake reported in the Midlands since December.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
Horry County leaders provide update on winter storm preps.
‘Dire situation’: Horry County Council declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Latest News

.
Jamie 4 p.m. Friday forecast on winter storm
.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in