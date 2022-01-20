Submit a Tip
Wonderworks in Myrtle Beach makes learning fun

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With four levels of interactive entertainment, Wonderworks in Myrtle Beach has something for all age groups. Plus, you’ll learn so many new things while you’re there.

Come along with us as we explore new exhibits, check out some thrill rides, and so much more! Wonderworks is located at Broadway at the Beach. Horry County residents can enjoy half priced tickets with their ID.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

