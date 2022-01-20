Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Here's the latest thoughts on ice accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
Winter weather school updates
LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, distance learning due to winter weather threat

Latest News

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Ohio school worker forced student to eat from trash
FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a national lockdown to combat...
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults