Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Winter weather school updates
LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, distance learning due to winter weather threat
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

Airlines received warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing that many of the...
Some airlines suspend US flights over 5G uncertainty
Here's the latest thoughts on ice accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden marks 1 year in office, prepares for change
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child