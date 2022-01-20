Submit a Tip
Santee Cooper moves to OpCon3 status as winter weather moves in

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) – Santee Cooper announced on Thursday that it has moved to OpCon 3 alert status in preparation for winter weather.

The OpCon 3 means there is a significant threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, however the impact of the storm is still uncertain.

Officials said at OpCon 3, the utility is continuing to check and fuel vehicles, including line trucks. Crews will also make sure all communications equipment is in working order, take inventory and have the necessary supplies, such as utility poles, electronic transformers and associated equipment.

Santee Cooper will also be opening its Emergency Operations Center in Moncks Corner, area storm centers, and increasing staffing in transmission and distribution control centers to support any restoration activities.

The utility also is securing additional contract crews and helicopter support.

“Santee Cooper crews are ready to begin repairs as soon as we possibly can, should the weather impact our customers,” said chief customer officer Mike Poston. “We also have contract crews on standby should we need more hands in restoration.”

About two million South Carolinians depend on Santee Cooper as their power source.

Customers can report outages at 1-888-769-7688 or online.

