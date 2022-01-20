Salt, sand and tow trucks: AAA, SCDOT prepare ahead of winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rain, sleet or snow in the weekend forecast could make for dangerous travel conditions along the Grand Strand.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and AAA are working hard this week preparing for the storm.

“When we talk about the winter months, typically our calls are going to be for dead batteries, lockouts. We see a lot of flat tires,” said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “That’s why it’s so important to do that checklist right now in your driveway.”

Wright says they’re planning on having plenty of tow truck drivers ready to deploy throughout the winter storm this weekend. However, she says the part they need to gear up for the most is actually after the storm passes through.

“It’s usually the day after that we get the busiest,” said Wright. “That’s when people get over confident. They decide to venture out. They don’t realize there’s patches of ice and snow out there, and then they end up on the side of the road.”

If you have to go out after the storm, her tip is to spend five minutes going through a short checklist that could save you a headache down the road.

“Make sure you’re going out there, you’re checking that tire pressure, you’re checking that tread depth before you leave your home,” said Wright. “Check those windshield wipers, make sure they aren’t cracked, check that washer fluid. If you’re able to add anti-freeze to that, that’ll help you as well.”

While AAA will be there to help you if you find yourself stranded, SCDOT is working to keep you from winding up in that situation in the first place.

Crews will spend the next few days loading trucks with salt brine for the roads and sand for the bridges to keep them from getting too slick. If the ice really starts to get stiff, they have another ‘solution’ in mind.

“If the ice starts forming and it’s a little tougher, then we’ll add calcium chloride to it,” said SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore.

Poore says one challenge with this storm is the amount of rain anticipated, so SCDOT may hold off on treating the roads until the temperature begins to drop to keep the salt from washing away.

SCDOT sent a lot of its Grand Strand crews to other parts of the state for the winter storm last weekend, so many of them are just now getting back to town.

Poore says the last step after each storm is making sure they have supplies ready and set to go for the next storm, so they should be all set to get those roads ready Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.