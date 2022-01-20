First responders explain what to do if a medical emergency happens in icy weather

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for potential winter weather.

If the worst of this weather does happen, and you’re faced with a true medical emergency at home, first responders are advising you to not get in the car and drive on the icy roads. It could make the event even worse.

Mark Nugent serves as the division chief for Midway Fire Rescue in Pawleys Island.

He says the first thing you should do when facing an extreme medical event is call 911 immediately.

Nugent does not all recommend driving on icy roads.

Nugent says the icy weather conditions could result in an accident incident happening on the road that still results in you needing EMS help.

“They have the proper equipment and most important they have the skill, the firefighters, the paramedics, that can do procedures on you in the back of an ambulance you can’t do driving someone to the hospital. Leave that up to us. You’re not bothering us,” Nugent said.

He added, the ice could impact response time for emergency responders but he’s urging you to exercise patience because they will be arriving on the scene.

“Weather like this tomorrow, we’ve already put out the incident action plan as far as the safety plan for this event that’s part of it,” Nugent said. “We’re going to be careful getting there. We may not get there as quick as we normally would, but we’re still coming to that emergency.”

Nugent says it’s equally important for people to know when EMS or 911 services are needed.

For example, he says tree limbs in the road is not an emergency, stating that may be more of an inconvenience and not an emergency.

Nugent says the agency will be weighing the tree limbs against life-threatening events that would be considered a true emergency during the icy conditions.

“Heart attacks, stroke, difficult breathing, unconscious, some sort of overdose, having a baby, bleeding real bad, all those things like that are a true medical emergency. Call 911. We don’t want you in your car potentially with this black ice sliding off the road.”

Nugent encourages people to plan ahead and ensure they have all the items they need ahead of any icy weather conditions. That includes making sure you have the medications you need at home.

He says that type of preparation helps to ensure you stay indoors safely during a weather event.

“Stay at home, if it’s nothing you need to go out for,” Nugent said.

Nugent strongly recommends everyone have smoke detectors and check to make sure the alarms are working in their homes all year-round.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.