Red Cross preparing to open shelters if needed during icy weather events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The American Red Cross of South Carolina is preparing for the expected icy weather events statewide.

As Executive Director of the Eastern South Carolina Chapter of the Red Cross, Michael Hesbach works with state officials and local county emergency managers to identify the needs for shelter, including for weather events.

He said the Red Cross is closely monitoring weather conditions so if the worst does happen, they will open up those shelters where needed, based on those requests.

“Now we’re looking at if we need to put some shelters closer to North Myrtle Beach because that’s currently where the bigger ice is currently forecasted,” he said Thursday. “Yesterday that icebox also included Florence so we’re looking at deploying them there, so we’re monitoring it on an hourly basis as the weather reports released out, as far as where we need to stage equipment.”

Hesbach also said icy conditions can cause limbs to fall off trees and down the power lines, which results in some folks seeking shelter.

“It does not take a lot of ice for limbs to fall off trees and downed power lines. The number one reason why we’re going to be opening shelters is if there’s a sustained power outage in a specific region and that’s going to be predominately caused by ice,” he said.

Hesbach said the best way for folks to receive up-to-date information about where shelters are opening is to download the American Red Cross app.

He also said preparing for severe winter weather is very similar to preparing for a hurricane - and encouraged residents to start preparing as soon as possible.

Those preparations he recommends include making sure you have enough food and safely operating a space heater if applicable.

Hesbach recommends having a carbon monoxide detector if using a fuel-operated heater.

Another key thing is knowing where your water shut-off valves are located in your home.

“If you do have a pipe that freezes and bursts - when it thaws out, water it’s going to be going everywhere and you need to know where to shut that water off. Most houses have an external shut-off water valve in addition to the one at your meter base. Knowing where that water shut-off valve is can prevent a lot of damage after a winter weather emergency like this.”

Hesbach said those seeking help from the Red Cross need to remember the shelters are continuing to follow COVID-19 protocols. That means a face mask will be required.

You can review additional safety tips from the Red Cross on the organization’s website.

