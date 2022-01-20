Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.

The victim was walking on Hwy. 31 at mile marker 6 around 6 a.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, police said.

According to the report, the victim died at the scene.

The North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating this incident. The name will be released soon as the family is notified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.