Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.

The victim was walking on Hwy. 31 at mile marker 6 around 6 a.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, police said.

According to the report, the victim died at the scene.

The North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating this incident. The name will be released soon as the family is notified.

This is a developing story.

