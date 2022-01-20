Submit a Tip
N.C. man sentenced to 8 years behind bars for role in deadly 2018 Myrtlewood shooting

Matthew Rivera
Matthew Rivera(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a deadly 2018 Horry County shooting, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor’s office spokesperson Tonya Root said Matthew Rivera, 33, of Fayetteville, N.C., pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

The shooting happened in the Myrtlewood community in July 2018. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Mark Verhasselt.

Root, the solicitor’s office spokesperson, said Rivera was not the shooter and did not have a previous criminal record.

In addition to Rivera, McKenna Reimers and Marquis Brown were also charged in Verhasselt’s death.

Reimers was out on bond but the state filed a motion Wednesday to revoke bond, Root said. The motion was granted and she is back in custody.

Root added that Brown was also out on bond but is back behind bars in Cumberland County, N.C., on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

