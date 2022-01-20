Jan, 20 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest state rankings from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association have been released. A total of 14 boys and girls teams from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are ranked in the top ten of their respective classes. Our local squads are highlighted in bold below.
CLASS 5A BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Riverside
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Ridge View
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. Conway
8. Northwestern
9. Goose Creek
10. Fort Mill
CLASS 5A GIRLS
1. Rock Hill
2. Sumter
3. Lexington
4. Dorman
5. Summerville
6. Dutch Fork
7. Cane Bay
8. Stratford
9. Stall
10. J L Mann
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. AC Flora
2. Irmo
3. Hartsville
4. Wilson
5. Travelers Rest
6. West Florence
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. Catawba Ridge
10. Lancaster
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1. Westside
2. Catawba Ridge
3. North Augusta
4. Aiken
5. South Florence
6. Westwood
7. West Florence
8. Bluffton
9. AC Flora
10. Colleton County
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Seneca
3. Crestwood
4. Blue Ridge
5. Union County
6. Brookland Cayce
7. Dillon
8. Powdersville
9. Fox Creek
10. Manning
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Blue Ridge
3. Camden
4. Lower Richland
5. Southside
6. Emerald
7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
8. Mid-Carolina
9. Clinton
10. Wren
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Wade Hampton
3. Landrum
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Christ Church
6. Woodland
7. Gray Collegiate
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Kingstree
10. Saluda
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Saluda
4. Silver Bluff
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Philip Simmons
8. Chesterfield
9. Latta
10. Barnwell
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Calhoun County
3. Hemingway
4. Baptist Hill
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Carvers Bay
7. Hannah-Pamplico
8. Calhoun Falls Charter
9. McCormick
10. Southside Christain
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Military Magnet
2. East Clarendon
3. Denmark-Olar
4. High Point Academy
5. Lake View
6. Cross
7. Southside Christian
8. McBee
9. Whale Branch
10. Lamar
