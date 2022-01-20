Jan, 20 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest state rankings from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association have been released. A total of 14 boys and girls teams from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are ranked in the top ten of their respective classes. Our local squads are highlighted in bold below.

CLASS 5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Ridge View

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. Conway

8. Northwestern

9. Goose Creek

10. Fort Mill

CLASS 5A GIRLS

1. Rock Hill

2. Sumter

3. Lexington

4. Dorman

5. Summerville

6. Dutch Fork

7. Cane Bay

8. Stratford

9. Stall

10. J L Mann

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. AC Flora

2. Irmo

3. Hartsville

4. Wilson

5. Travelers Rest

6. West Florence

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Lancaster

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Westside

2. Catawba Ridge

3. North Augusta

4. Aiken

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. West Florence

8. Bluffton

9. AC Flora

10. Colleton County

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Crestwood

4. Blue Ridge

5. Union County

6. Brookland Cayce

7. Dillon

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Blue Ridge

3. Camden

4. Lower Richland

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

8. Mid-Carolina

9. Clinton

10. Wren

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Woodland

7. Gray Collegiate

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Kingstree

10. Saluda

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Saluda

4. Silver Bluff

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Philip Simmons

8. Chesterfield

9. Latta

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Carvers Bay

7. Hannah-Pamplico

8. Calhoun Falls Charter

9. McCormick

10. Southside Christain

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. Denmark-Olar

4. High Point Academy

5. Lake View

6. Cross

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Whale Branch

10. Lamar

