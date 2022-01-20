Horry County police searching for missing, endangered man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man with reported memory issues.

The Horry County Police Department said 81-year-old Paul Joseph Duval was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home along Highway 90 near Conway.

Police said Duval’s family reported that he has some cognitive and memory issues - and is considered endangered by HCPD.

He’s believed to be driving a white 2007 Toyota Sienna with South Carolina license plate VT95390.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

