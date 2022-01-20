Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County emergency management team holds news conference on winter storm preps

Wintry weather
Wintry weather((Source: Pixabay))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the preparations for the winter storm.

Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Website, Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner and Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner will provide information during the media briefing.

The WMBF First Alert Weather team first alerted to the threat of winter weather on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT | Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm

An ice storm warning has been issued for Horry County starting at midnight Friday through noon Saturday. It means there will be significant icing along the Grand Strand that could impact travel and potentially cause power outages in the area.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory was issued for the inland areas where people will be dealing with freezing rain, sleet and even some snow on Friday into Saturday.

Regardless of where you sit, Friday is going to be a messy day as travel conditions deteriorate quickly.

ICE STORM WARNING is now out for Horry County where significant ice accumulations are expected....
ICE STORM WARNING is now out for Horry County where significant ice accumulations are expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is out for the Pee Dee where Ice, Sleet and even some snow will be expected.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Here's the latest thoughts on ice accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
Winter weather school updates
LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, distance learning due to winter weather threat

Latest News

Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Here's the latest thoughts on ice accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
Matthew Rivera
N.C. man sentenced to 8 years behind bars for role in deadly 2018 Myrtlewood shooting