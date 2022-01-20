Horry County emergency management team holds news conference on winter storm preps

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the preparations for the winter storm.

Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Website, Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner and Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner will provide information during the media briefing.

The WMBF First Alert Weather team first alerted to the threat of winter weather on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT | Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm

An ice storm warning has been issued for Horry County starting at midnight Friday through noon Saturday. It means there will be significant icing along the Grand Strand that could impact travel and potentially cause power outages in the area.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory was issued for the inland areas where people will be dealing with freezing rain, sleet and even some snow on Friday into Saturday.

Regardless of where you sit, Friday is going to be a messy day as travel conditions deteriorate quickly.

ICE STORM WARNING is now out for Horry County where significant ice accumulations are expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is out for the Pee Dee where Ice, Sleet and even some snow will be expected. (WMBF)

