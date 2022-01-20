FMU cancels classes, activities for Friday, Saturday ahead of winter storm

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Classes and activities at Francis Marion University are canceled for Friday and Saturday ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The university said only essential staff for maintaining the campus should report for work. Those essential workers will be notified by supervisory staff.

FIRST ALERT | Ice Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday’s winter storm

The university will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The WMBF First Alert weather team has been warning about the upcoming winter storm since Sunday. It’s expected to bring a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow in some areas that could make driving hazardous.

LIST | Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, distance learning due to winter weather threat

It has caused several school districts and universities to move to virtual learning on Friday.

Florence-Darlington Technical College announced on Thursday that it will operate remotely on Friday and Saturday.

