FMU cancels classes, activities for Friday, Saturday ahead of winter storm

Francis Marion University
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Classes and activities at Francis Marion University are canceled for Friday and Saturday ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The university said only essential staff for maintaining the campus should report for work. Those essential workers will be notified by supervisory staff.

The university will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The WMBF First Alert weather team has been warning about the upcoming winter storm since Sunday. It’s expected to bring a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow in some areas that could make driving hazardous.

It has caused several school districts and universities to move to virtual learning on Friday.

Florence-Darlington Technical College announced on Thursday that it will operate remotely on Friday and Saturday.

