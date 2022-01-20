Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Flights canceled at Myrtle Beach International Airport ahead of winter storm

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several flights coming to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport are being axed ahead of a winter storm heading to the area.

According to the airport’s flight tracker, the following flights were canceled as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday:

  • American Airlines flight 5297 - scheduled to arrive from Philadelphia at noon Thursday
  • United Airlines flight 3947 - scheduled to arrive from Washington (IAD) at 1:29 p.m. Thursday
  • Southwest Airlines flight 215 - scheduled to arrive from Chicago (MDW) at 6:50 p.m. Thursday
  • American Airlines flight 1781 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at 11:53 p.m. Thursday
  • American Airlines flight 5383 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at 8:27 a.m. Friday
    • Also scheduled to depart to Charlotte at 9 a.m. Friday
  • American Airlines flight 5220 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at 10:44 a.m. Friday
    • Also scheduled to depart to Charlotte at 11:14 a.m. Friday
  • American Airlines flight 5297 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at noon Friday
    • Also scheduled to depart to Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. Friday
  • American Airlines flight 1759 - scheduled to depart to Charlotte at 5:20 a.m. Friday

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Here's the latest thoughts on ice accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
Winter weather school updates
LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, distance learning due to winter weather threat

Latest News

Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Here's the latest thoughts on ice accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect
Wintry weather
‘Dire situation’: Horry County Council declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday it is working to...
State health dept. apologizes for COVID-19 test result delays, labs respond