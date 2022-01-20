Flights canceled at Myrtle Beach International Airport ahead of winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several flights coming to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport are being axed ahead of a winter storm heading to the area.

According to the airport’s flight tracker, the following flights were canceled as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday:

American Airlines flight 5297 - scheduled to arrive from Philadelphia at noon Thursday

United Airlines flight 3947 - scheduled to arrive from Washington (IAD) at 1:29 p.m. Thursday

Southwest Airlines flight 215 - scheduled to arrive from Chicago (MDW) at 6:50 p.m. Thursday

American Airlines flight 1781 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at 11:53 p.m. Thursday

American Airlines flight 5383 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at 8:27 a.m. Friday Also scheduled to depart to Charlotte at 9 a.m. Friday

American Airlines flight 5220 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at 10:44 a.m. Friday Also scheduled to depart to Charlotte at 11:14 a.m. Friday

American Airlines flight 5297 - scheduled to arrive from Charlotte at noon Friday Also scheduled to depart to Philadelphia at 12:30 p.m. Friday

American Airlines flight 1759 - scheduled to depart to Charlotte at 5:20 a.m. Friday

