FIRST ALERT: Travel conditions deteriorate quickly Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to monitor the latest changes to our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Friday and Saturday as the risk of a significant winter storm continues for the Carolinas, bringing travel impacts and potential power impacts to the area.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is out for the entire area and will likely be upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING sometime this morning starting at midnight Friday and continuing through Saturday at noon.

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area and will LIKELY be upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING later today. (WMBF)

A cold front will move in today, brining rainfall to the Carolinas during the afternoon and evening. It’s important to note that winter precipitation will not fall today. Highs will climb into the lower 60s ahead of the cold front, before the cold arctic air moves in behind the front late tonight and into Friday morning. By this evening, a developing low pressure system will push offshore and provide moisture across the Carolinas, including right here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Rain moves in this afternoon and will be nothing but rain for today. Temperatures will fall behind the cold front, leading to our winter precipitation EARLY Friday morning. (WMBF)

New model data continues to come in colder, now bringing in the potential for a little bit more sleet into our forecast, especially inland on Friday before a changeover to snow west of I-95. The freezing rain will be likely be light and spotty across the area early Friday morning before turning steadier and more widespread by the afternoon and evening and continuing into Friday night. Ice accumulations may become great enough for power outages and very difficult travel. Sleet may cut down on the amount of ice west of I-95 but will still make travel treacherous. We’re still watching for significant icing, especially inland Horry County where that changeover to sleet might be at the last minute late Friday and into Saturday.

Here's a look at the most likely scenario for this winter storm Friday-Saturday. (WMBF)

LATEST TIMING

It’s important to note that this timing WILL CHANGE but here’s at least an idea of what we can expect for now.

By daybreak Friday, inland areas will likely be near or just below freezing while the Grand Strand will be just above freezing. Areas of light freezing rain will be likely inland from the beaches through the morning.

Expect to see winter weather as you are waking up Friday morning, especially inland. Freezing rain will slide south as cold air continues to work in. (WMBF)

The freezing rain could mix with a little sleet at times. Colder air will continue to gradually push into the area through the Friday with most areas below freezing by the middle of the day. Rain along the Grand Strand will transition to freezing rain during the day.

By the middle of the day, everyone is picking up on freezing rain/sleet and snow across the area. (WMBF)

As the sun sets Friday night, temperatures drop into the lower to middle 20s. The very cold temperatures will lead to more periods of freezing rain and sleet at times and ice accumulations are looking more likely. How much ice develops is still uncertain at this point, but models continue to suggest that enough freezing rain and sleet may fall to cause some significant issues, including both travel and power outages. .

By the evening, freezing rain, sleet and snow continue to fall across the region with accumulations beginning to add up. The worst of the travel will be Friday night and into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Most forecast models suggest the worst of the freezing rain and sleet will end around daybreak on Saturday. A brief period of light snow flurries may develop as the precipitation ends very late Friday night. Only areas well inland and near the NC boarder may see up to an inch of snow. No snow accumulations are expected across the rest of the region.

ACCUMULATIONS

Here's the latest thoughts on ice. It's important to note that areas shade at 0.25" of ice will be the ones we watch for potential power outages and dangerous travel. (WMBF)

Our latest thoughts on accumulations take in the potential for sleet increasing, especially inland before a transition to snow. Right now, the greatest risk for significant icing will be just inland into Horry County and into Marion, Florence, Dillon Counties. Of course, if enough cold air pushes in, we could see the greatest ice threat slide even further south into the Grand Strand. For now, focus on areas that have the chance to reach 0.25″ of ice. That includes Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and the entire I-95 corridor. Those areas will be the ones we watch closely throughout the day on Friday for impacts to travel and power.

Some snow is now in this forecast with colder air punching into the region quicker. West of I-95? You have the best shot at some snow/sleet late Friday and into Saturday night. (WMBF)

Now with colder air rushing in, there’s even a solid chance of some snow and sleet accumulations, especially west of I-95. That is the greatest threat for snow & sleet to reach up to an inch by Saturday morning. As you work further south, while snow is still possible to fall, it won’t amount to much. The bigger story south will be the sleet and freezing rain creating a glaze on the roads and a slick commute.

WHAT’S NEXT

With confidence increasing in the forecast. It’s important to start preparing for this storm, especially for the potential of ice Friday night and into Saturday morning. Make sure you do have a plan for power outages and have that First Alert Weather App downloaded.

Stay updated with the forecast with our weather team on Twitter. (WMBF)

Make sure you are also following our First Alert Weather Team on both Twitter and Facebook. They will continue to post updates throughout the week with changes to the forecast expected.

Stay updated with the forecast with our weather team on Facebook. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.