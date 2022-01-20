FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A winter storm will impact the area from Friday morning through early Saturday morning with freezing, sleet and a few areas of light snow.

Horry County remains under an ICE STORM WARNING for significant icing across the area Friday through Saturday morning. Across the Pee Dee, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is out where freezing rain, sleet and even some snow are all expected Friday and into Saturday. Travel conditions will be dangerous at times across the entire area from Friday through Saturday morning.

ICE IMPACTS

In areas where power outages occur, it may be difficult to stay warm even after the wintry weather has ended.

Ice storms lead to harm in many ways including: Fallen trees/large limbs/power lines, dangerous driving conditions, exposure to the cold, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use grills indoors (or garages), make sure generators are away from the building and properly ventilated, and never place heaters near flammable objects.

Injuries from slips/falls frequently occur in areas where walkways, patios, roadways have a glaze of ice on them – which may be difficult to see.

Travel can be especially hazardous with vehicles sliding off the roadway. Bridges, overpasses, and other elevated roads will be particularly dangerous as these spots typically ice-over before other roads. Any trees, limbs, and/or power lines that fall across the road would increase travel hazards.

TIMELINE

By daybreak Friday, inland areas will likely be near or just below freezing while the Grand Strand will be just above freezing. Areas of light freezing rain will be likely inland from the beaches through the morning. A few light showers will be possible along the beaches.

Expect to see winter weather as you are waking up Friday morning, especially inland. Freezing rain will slide south as cold air continues to work in. (WMBF)

The freezing rain could mix with a little sleet at times. Colder air will continue to gradually push into the area through the Friday with most areas below freezing by the middle of the day. Rain along the Grand Strand will transition to freezing rain by lunch time.

By the middle of the day, everyone is picking up on freezing rain/sleet and snow across the area. (WMBF)

As the sun sets Friday night, temperatures drop into the lower to middle 20s. The very cold temperatures will lead to more periods of freezing rain and sleet at times and ice accumulations are looking more likely. How much ice develops is still uncertain at this point, but models continue to suggest that enough freezing rain and sleet may fall to cause some significant issues, including both travel and power outages. The greatest accumulations of ice will be across the ICE STORM WARNING areas of Horry County.

By the evening, freezing rain, sleet and snow continue to fall across the region with accumulations beginning to add up. The worst of the travel will be Friday night and into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Most forecast models suggest the worst of the freezing rain and sleet will end around daybreak on Saturday. A brief period of light snow flurries may develop as the precipitation ends very late Friday night. Only areas well inland and near the NC boarder may see up to an inch of snow. No snow accumulations are expected across the rest of the region.

ICE

Here's the latest thoughts on Ice for Friday-Saturday. (WMBF)

Our latest thoughts on accumulations take in the potential for sleet increasing, especially inland before a transition to snow. Right now, the greatest risk for significant icing will be across Horry County and just into Marion County. While only Horry County is in the Ice Storm Warning, it’s important to remember that even ice accumulations of 0.10-0.25″ can cause serious travel issues, especially with a mix of sleet and snow on top.

SNOW & SLEET

Here's the latest on snow accumulations. (Source: WMBF News)

Now with colder air rushing in, there’s even a solid chance of some snow and sleet accumulations, especially west of I-95. That is the greatest threat for snow & sleet to reach up to an inch by Saturday morning. As you work further south, while snow is still possible to fall, it should only amount to a light dusting. The bigger story south will be the sleet and freezing rain creating a glaze on the roads and a slick commute.

SNOW & SLEET IMPACTS

• Sleet and snow accumulations on top of freezing rain will only lead to travel issues and problems.

• Sleet will reduce the number of power outages in the area, but create just as many issues on the roadways.

• Look for sleet and snow to stick on top of ice, especially inland Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sleet will reduce freezing rain totals for your area but could lead to up to an inch of sleet & snow on the backside of this system.

WHAT’S NEXT

With confidence increasing in the forecast. It’s important to start preparing for this storm, especially for the potential of ice Friday night and into Saturday morning. Make sure you do have a plan for power outages and have that First Alert Weather App downloaded.

