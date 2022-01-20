Submit a Tip
Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

File photo of person holding cell phone in car(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone.

The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia. Similar proposals have failed for several years in the South Carolina House.

