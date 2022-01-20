Submit a Tip
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

