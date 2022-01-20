1 hurt, lanes closed after crash in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash that has slowed traffic in part of Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 90 and Monaca Drive in Longs at around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Lanes of traffic are also blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

