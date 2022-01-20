Submit a Tip
1 hurt, lanes closed after crash in Longs

One person was hurt and lanes were closed after this crash in Longs on Thursday.
One person was hurt and lanes were closed after this crash in Longs on Thursday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash that has slowed traffic in part of Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 90 and Monaca Drive in Longs at around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Lanes of traffic are also blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Prep for icy roads
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect