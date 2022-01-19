Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks now open in Downtown Evansville
Starbucks now open in Downtown Evansville
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

The Seattle coffee giant says it’s responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require its 228,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID test requirement.

Starbucks won’t say how many of its employees are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued, freezing rain expected Friday & Saturday
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens

Latest News

The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point
“You have this kind of nasty combination of more people needing care and more people getting...
SC hospitals seeing more COVID-19 patients amid Omicron surge, but shorter hospital stays for patients