Six displaced after Myrtle Beach area home goes up in flames

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire late Tuesday night in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Myers Lane at 11:20 p.m., officials say.

The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.

According to HCFR, six people were displaced and are being offered assistance from the Red Cross.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.