Silver Alert issued for missing NC man last seen in Robeson County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for a missing North Carolina man last seen in the Pee Dee.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said 85-year-old Darwin Lloyd Stoker, Jr. was last seen on South Duffie Road in Red Springs.

Stoker is described as being 5′11″ and around 150 pounds wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers. He’s also believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials said Stoker may be driving a red 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a black hood. The vehicle also has a North Carolina license plate number XXJ-7299.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111.

