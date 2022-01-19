Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC hospitals seeing more COVID-19 patients amid Omicron surge, but shorter hospital stays for patients

“You have this kind of nasty combination of more people needing care and more people getting...
“You have this kind of nasty combination of more people needing care and more people getting sick which also impacts our healthcare workers,” Melanie Matney, South Carolina Hospital Association Chief Operating Officer, said.(WIS)
By Nick Neville
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As South Carolina continues to set pandemic records for COVID-19 cases, hospitals are feeling the strain.

The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) says that more people are needing care at hospitals across the state due to the contagiousness of the Omicron.

“You have this kind of nasty combination of more people needing care and more people getting sick which also impacts our healthcare workers,” Melanie Matney, South Carolina Hospital Association Chief Operating Officer, said.

As of Tuesday, January 18, more than 78.96 percent of acute care beds at hospitals statewide are occupied. That’s according to data compiled by the SCHA and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Additionally, 76.62 percent of all ICU beds are occupied.

Of the hospitals in the state with ICU bed capacity, the SCHA says 20 are at or over 90 percent capacity on Tuesday.

Prisma Health, the state’s largest hospital system, reported 739 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. 79 percent of those cases are among the unvaccinated.

The Medical University of South Carolina’s Midlands Division reported 51 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, January 18.

These numbers have not reached peak pandemic levels, but Matney believes they could continue to rise.

“Right now we’re very, very high and we expect to be high for at least another couple weeks,” she said.

The surge is causing a volume-driven increase in the number of people who need ICU care. It’s not necessarily because the variant is making people sicker, according to Matney.

“Luckily with this variant, luckily, people are not needing the same level of ICU care,” she said. “The length of stay for this variant is a little shorter than it was for Delta. So we’re seeing a little bit more throughput through the hospitals. You know, people come in but then they can also return home on a fairly faster basis than they were with Delta.”

DHEC and the SCHA keep a close eye on these hospitalization numbers daily.

“We watch both of these, the general acute care and the ICU percent capacity numbers very carefully on what types of beds might we need to create in the state should we reach a point of saturation,” Matney said.

When asked whether there are any current plans to increase hospital bed capacity, Matney said there are not, but it was considered during the Delta surge.

“The good news is that we are set, poised and we could create additional capacity should we absolutely need to,” Matney said.

As the surge continues, Matney says your local hospital will still be able to serve you, but you may have to wait a little longer at the emergency room. One way you can help shorten these wait times, doctors say, is by not to visit the ER for a COVID-19 test. You can click here for a list of testing locations near you.

A recent analysis shows that South Carolina has the steepest two-week increase of COVID-19 cases in the nation, and the 12th-lowest vaccination rate.

DHEC and the SCHA continue to urge vaccination as the best defense against a severe bout with COVID-19 that could lead to hospitalization.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
Crews have cleared a crash that caused traffic headaches for some Grand Strand drivers Tuesday...
Lanes reopen after crash on Highway 501 North near Intracoastal Waterway bridge
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
DHEC urges Carolinians take advantage of free at-home COVID tests