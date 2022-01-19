Submit a Tip
NC man says 'I had tears in my eyes' after winning big lottery prize

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man in Rutherford Count said he froze after his $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a $250,000 lottery prize.

Danny Sims bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from the Key Largo Food Market on U.S. 221A in Mooresboro.

Sims said at first he thought he won $25 but then he realized what he actually won.

“It took me a while to realize I actually won something after the shock wore off,” Sims said. “I was so excited I had tears in my eyes.”

Sims said when he told the rest of his family that he won they didn’t believe him.

“We are pranksters,” Sims said. “We are always pranking each other so they thought I was just messing with them.”

Sims said he wants to use the money to pay some bills and help pay for his stepdad’s house.

