Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school

ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer at a school in Carolina Forest.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a report on Tuesday from a parent of a student at Ten Oaks Middle School. The parent told police that a man, later identified as 36-year-old Andrew Thomas Dillon, was loitering at the school claiming to be a police officer.

According to the report, Dillon was verbally confronting parents waiting in the parking lot to pick up their children.

After a “suspicious” conversation, one of the parents asked Dillon who he was, at which point he claimed to be an HCPD officer, according to the report. The parent said Dillon acted as if he was searching for a badge or identification before leaving the scene.

Police said the parent noted Dillon’s license plate number, which investigators traced to his home address. He was then arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Online records show Dillon was released Wednesday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens

Latest News

.
Community petition against parole for Conway man convicted in 1991 murder of Crystal Faye Todd
Deputies said a fire truck was stolen in Dillon County on Tuesday.
Deputies: Fire rescue truck stolen in Dillon County
Mikel Johnson
Deputies arrest, charge man in connection to Florence County shooting
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground