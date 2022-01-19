Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer at a school in Carolina Forest.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a report on Tuesday from a parent of a student at Ten Oaks Middle School. The parent told police that a man, later identified as 36-year-old Andrew Thomas Dillon, was loitering at the school claiming to be a police officer.

According to the report, Dillon was verbally confronting parents waiting in the parking lot to pick up their children.

After a “suspicious” conversation, one of the parents asked Dillon who he was, at which point he claimed to be an HCPD officer, according to the report. The parent said Dillon acted as if he was searching for a badge or identification before leaving the scene.

Police said the parent noted Dillon’s license plate number, which investigators traced to his home address. He was then arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Online records show Dillon was released Wednesday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

