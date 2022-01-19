Submit a Tip
The Long Bay Symphony presents The Romantic Legacy: from Rossini to Ravel

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Long Bay Symphony (LBS) will showcase its third Masterworks installment of the 2021-2022 season, The Romantic Legacy: from Rossini to Ravel. This installment features classical music from the Romantic Era, including the light-hearted Gioachino Rossini’s overture, the opera Cinderella, the “Czech” Suite by Antonin Dvorák, and Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, to name a few. Featuring violinist, Benjamin Baker, this program will inspire listeners with the wide dramatic breadth of Romanticism.

Tickets are priced at $25, $45, $50, and $55, depending on the seating section. To purchase tickets, call the box office 843-448-8379, purchase online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit us at 1107 48th Avenue N., Suite 310-E in Myrtle Beach. This performance will also be available virtually for those who cannot attend in person. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online through the LBS website.

Following The Romantic Legacy, LBS will host a post-concert reception and dinner at the Grande Dunes Ocean Club (101 Grande Dunes Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 2957). Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased through the box office at 843-448-8379. This includes a cocktail hour (6:15PM-7PM) and a three-course dinner (7PM) with the choice of salmon, chicken, or vegetarian as well as dessert. A credit card-only cash bar will be available during cocktail hour. Tickets for the post-concert reception and dinner are limited and available for purchase until January 21st .

