LIST: Schools in the Pee Dee move to virtual learning due to winter weather threat

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – School districts in the Pee Dee are making the move to virtual learning as a winter storm approaches the area.

The storm could cause significant ice accumulation starting Friday. Travel impacts and power outages are also possible.

Below is a list of school districts who have announced virtual learning days.

FLORENCE 1 SCHOOLS

Florence 1 Schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday, Jan. 21. There will be no athletic events, after-school activities or Extended Day Academy on that day.

All students will be expected to complete assignments from home.

A virtual learning meal bag consisting of breakfast and lunch will be distributed to all students at the end of the school day Thursday.

MARLBORO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Marlboro County School District will have a virtual learning day on Friday, Jan. 21.

All students will be expected to complete assignments from home.

Employees who can carry out their regular duties from home are asked to do so. Others will have to “double up” when school returns on Monday, Jan. 24.

The basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 (at home) against Camden will still be played.

FLORENCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 3

Florence School District 3 has designated Friday, Jan. 21, as a virtual learning day for students. There will be no athletic events, after-school or extended day programs on that day.

Schools will provide students with assignments to complete from home and turn in within five days.

Food service staff will distribute a meal bag for all students at the end of the school day on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Students and staff will return on Monday, Jan. 24.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS OF ROBESON COUNTY

The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on an asynchronous remote learning schedule on Friday, Jan. 21. All athletic events scheduled on that day have been rescheduled.

Asynchronous remote learning means there will be no live remote instruction. Teachers will prepare assignments that students can access and complete on their devices.

The school district will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, Jan. 20. High School EOC testing and exam make-up has been moved to this day.

District CFA testing has been moved from Friday, Jan. 21, to Friday, Jan. 28.

This story will be updated as needed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.