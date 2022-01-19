LIST: Schools in the Pee Dee move to virtual learning due to winter weather threat
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – School districts in the Pee Dee are making the move to virtual learning as a winter storm approaches the area.
The storm could cause significant ice accumulation starting Friday. Travel impacts and power outages are also possible.
Below is a list of school districts who have announced virtual learning days.
FLORENCE 1 SCHOOLS
- Florence 1 Schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday, Jan. 21. There will be no athletic events, after-school activities or Extended Day Academy on that day.
- All students will be expected to complete assignments from home.
- A virtual learning meal bag consisting of breakfast and lunch will be distributed to all students at the end of the school day Thursday.
MARLBORO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
- The Marlboro County School District will have a virtual learning day on Friday, Jan. 21.
- All students will be expected to complete assignments from home.
- Employees who can carry out their regular duties from home are asked to do so. Others will have to “double up” when school returns on Monday, Jan. 24.
- The basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 (at home) against Camden will still be played.
FLORENCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 3
- Florence School District 3 has designated Friday, Jan. 21, as a virtual learning day for students. There will be no athletic events, after-school or extended day programs on that day.
- Schools will provide students with assignments to complete from home and turn in within five days.
- Food service staff will distribute a meal bag for all students at the end of the school day on Thursday, Jan. 20.
- Students and staff will return on Monday, Jan. 24.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS OF ROBESON COUNTY
- The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on an asynchronous remote learning schedule on Friday, Jan. 21. All athletic events scheduled on that day have been rescheduled.
- Asynchronous remote learning means there will be no live remote instruction. Teachers will prepare assignments that students can access and complete on their devices.
- The school district will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, Jan. 20. High School EOC testing and exam make-up has been moved to this day.
- District CFA testing has been moved from Friday, Jan. 21, to Friday, Jan. 28.
This story will be updated as needed.
