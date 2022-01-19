Submit a Tip
Horry County landfill expansion in works

‘The board is very interested in the community’s comments’
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority Landfill off S.C. 90 on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority Landfill off S.C. 90 on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.(Source: Janet Morgan/MHN)
By Charles D. Perry
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Expanding Horry County’s landfill by 42 acres would extend the facility’s life by eight years, according to officials and public records.

But before any plans are approved, the public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

“The board is very interested in the community’s comments,” Horry County Solid Waste Authority Chairman Bo Ives said. “In addition to hearing [residents’] comments, the community has an opportunity to hear what’s entailed in the permit application. You’ll see the work that’s proposed and the limits of the work and have an opportunity to be informed [about] what we expect the consequences to be in the area.”

The expansion plans have been in the works for years as part of an effort to preserve capacity at the S.C. 90 site, which has held trash since the city of Conway opened a landfill there in 1968. The landfill became a county facility in 1972 and the SWA has run it since 1990.

The SWA has sought and received approvals for other landfill expansions over the years, and agency leaders said the latest application, which was submitted last year, is part of a larger strategy for managing waste.

For example, state officials have already agreed to allow the SWA to place construction and demolition debris on the section of the property eyed for the expansion, said Mike Bessant, the SWA’s director of operations.

What the SWA is now pursuing is the opportunity to layer or “piggyback” this area of the landfill, meaning that after the construction debris is placed there, the agency would install a liner and a filtration system over that waste and then pile a different type of debris — household garbage — on top of that. The liner is important because it’s designed to prevent cleaners, pesticides and other waste from polluting the groundwater, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The maximum height of the mound would be 250 feet above sea level.

Click here for the full report.

