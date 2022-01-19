Grand Strand first responders share common mistakes people make while trying to stay warm during winter storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been years since the Grand Strand has had to prepare for a winter storm that could bring ice to the area.

Grand Strand firefighters and first responders said they are prepared and ready to respond in case staying warm inside your home leads to a dangerous situation.

“Icy weather at the beach, you don’t always see that, so it’s a bit of a shock to the system, so again, when you have those plans in place you like to think you have a fighting shot against the inclement weather. Horry County is prepared but we’re like anybody else, we’re watching and waiting,” said Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Casey shared that there are some common mistakes that people make while trying to stay warm that could be deadly.

He said for additional heat make sure you leave your oven for cooking food, not for warming yourself up. The same goes for grills and generators. People should not bring them inside to keep warm because they will run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

As for candles and space heaters, make sure they are away from objects that could easily catch fire.

“Three feet per heat is how we remember that and having a boundary. You want nothing around these heating sources, they’re there to heat up the room and not be obstructed by anything else. That obstruction can affect how the rooms heated, but also it could catch fire,” said Casey.

He also suggested using fake candles, flashlights or LED lights instead.

Preparations are also underway at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department as freezing rain hits and temperatures drop.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. John Evans said if there is a power outage or the heat is low, having an emergency kit on hand can help. Items in this kit may include non-perishable food, medicine you may need, batteries, and anything you find is essential to have on hand.

Both Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department said you can always call its departments if there’s an emergency, but be aware that response times may be slower due to weather and road conditions.

“Our crews are ready for whatever comes, whether it’s a slow day or busy day, our crews are always ready to go. We do ask that you take cautions on the roads if you do have to go out, but if you can stay home please stay home because road conditions will get kind of hairy regardless of what we have,” said Evans.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department want to make sure you stay safe during this upcoming storm and unpredictable weather.

Below are additional resources that may help you these next few days.

