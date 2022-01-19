Submit a Tip
Gov. McMaster to deliver State of the State speech Wednesday night

He will speak to both senators and representatives to list priorities for the new year and...
He will speak to both senators and representatives to list priorities for the new year and encourage state lawmakers to adopt similar priorities.(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the South Carolina House chamber Wednesday at 7 p.m.

He will speak to both senators and representatives to list priorities for the new year and encourage state lawmakers to adopt similar priorities.

The governor’s speech will likely hit familiar themes made in his budget request to lawmakers earlier this month and public appearances last year.

“The $2.4 billion in ARPA funds along with the almost $3 billion in surplus revenue generated by South Carolina’s booming economy presents us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, an opportunity that we cannot afford to squander,” McMaster wrote in a letter to the General Assembly. “If we take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, by making big, bold, and transformative investments in the areas of education, infrastructure, workforce, and economic development, South Carolina will prosper for generations to come.”

Those items include cutting the state’s top income tax bracket from 7% to 6% over five years, changing the formula the state uses to fund public schools, and spending $500 million to repair and upgrade local water and sewer systems.

“With the additional $500 million added to South Carolina’s rainy-day reserve fund, the state will now have 10% of the state’s general fund budget put away in reserves,” McMaster’s spokesman Brandon Charochak said.

Much of the extra money in this year’s budget comes from federal COVID-19 relief money.

McMaster will also likely mention achievements he is proud of from last year including a new law that bans most abortions in the state which have been suspended as the courts review its constitutionality and a law allowing veterans or their dependents who use GI Bill education benefits to be charged in-state tuition.

His speech will air live on WIS, our Facebook, and here in this article.

Copyright 2022 WIS/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

