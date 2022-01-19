Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford...
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake. Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
.
VIDEO: 100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker
gst
Dining With Dockery: 10 Fold Biscuits