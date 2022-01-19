Florence 1 Schools moves to virtual learning Friday as winter storm approaches

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence 1 Schools will have a virtual learning day Friday due to the winter weather threat.

According to a press release from the school district, all students will be expected to complete assignments from home.

Officials said a virtual learning meal bag consisting of breakfast and lunch will be distributed to all students at the end of the school day Thursday.

In addition, there will be no athletic events, after-school activities or Extended Day Academy on Friday.

