Florence 1 Schools moves to virtual learning Friday as winter storm approaches

Florence 1 Schools will have a virtual learning day Friday due to the winter weather threat.
Florence 1 Schools will have a virtual learning day Friday due to the winter weather threat.(Vinzent Weinbeer | Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence 1 Schools will have a virtual learning day Friday due to the winter weather threat.

According to a press release from the school district, all students will be expected to complete assignments from home.

Officials said a virtual learning meal bag consisting of breakfast and lunch will be distributed to all students at the end of the school day Thursday.

In addition, there will be no athletic events, after-school activities or Extended Day Academy on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

