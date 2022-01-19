FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued, freezing rain expected Friday & Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday and Saturday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as the risk of a significant winter storm increases for the Carolinas, bringing travel and possible power impacts to our area.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is now out for the entire area beginning at midnight on Friday and continuing through Saturday at noon. The watch includes the text that "forecast ice accumulations will make traveling extremely hazardous if not impossible. Power outages and trees damage will likely occur." (WMBF)

A cold front will move in Thursday, bringing rainfall to the Carolinas. It’s important to note that now winter precipitation is expected Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. Cold air will move in behind the cold front LATE Thursday night. At the same time, a developing low pressure off shore will provide moisture across the Carolinas, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The result will be falling temperatures throughout the morning on Friday, leading to widespread Freezing rain and sleet for most of the area. Depending on the strength and duration of the storm, significant impacts to both the Friday and Saturday commute and power could occur.

LATEST TIMING

It’s important to note that this timing WILL CHANGE but here’s at least an idea of what we can expect for now.

A powerful cold front will move into the Carolinas on Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with increasing chances of scattered showers through the day. The front pushes off shore Thursday night and allows Arctic air to flow into the Carolinas. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s with showers continuing.

By daybreak Friday, inland areas will likely be near or just below freezing while the Grand Strand will be just above freezing. Areas of light freezing rain will be likely inland from the beaches through the morning. The freezing rain could mix with a little sleet at times. Colder air will continue to gradually push into the area through the Friday with most areas below freezing by the mid to late afternoon. Rain along the Grand Strand may transition to freezing rain during the day.

As the sun sets, Friday night will allow for temperatures to drop into the 20s. The very cold temperatures will lead to more periods of freezing rain and sleet at times and ice accumulations are looking more likely. How much ice develops is still uncertain at this point, but models continue to suggest that enough freezing rain and sleet may fall to cause some significant issues, including both travel and power outages. .

Most forecast models suggest the worst of the freezing rain and sleet will end around daybreak on Saturday. That second wave from the GFS has once again disappeared on the the latest data, suggesting that only one wave of precipitation would be all that we watch. We’re not 100% on that just yet, especially with the GFS loving the idea of another round early Saturday morning. For now, we’ll keep a close eye on the end time of this event. Travel conditions still would be impacted Saturday morning, regardless of a second wave or not.

WHAT’S NEXT

With confidence increasing in the forecast. It’s important to start preparing for this storm, especially for the potential of ice Friday night and into Saturday morning. Make sure you do have a plan for power outages and have that First Alert Weather App downloaded.

Higher resolution model data will begin to come in today and will begin to give us an even better understanding of the precipitation types and timing. Not only will it help with that, but it will help fine tune the lines of transition between heavy rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow to the far northwest.

