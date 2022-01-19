Dining with Dockery: 10 Fold Biscuits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to 10 Fold Biscuits in Myrtle Beach.

Listen, if you love biscuits, 10 Fold Biscuits takes them to the next level with this must-try restaurant here in the Grand Strand.

Not only will you walk through the door craving some incredible food but you will find it here. 10 Fold Biscuits says they take one of the most delicate things in the south, with a biscuit, and wants to do it right and more!

Not only are the biscuits fresh, but they can be topped with some incredible items that offers a menu that it out of this world.

For a look at what we mean, watch today’s interview above! Andrew tries out some incredible items.

Want to view the menu? Visit their website today and start planning what you want to eat on your trip to 10 Fold Biscuits and tell them that Andrew sent you.

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.