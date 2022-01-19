Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining With Dockery: 10 Fold Biscuits

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to 10 Fold Biscuits in Myrtle Beach.

Listen, if you love biscuits, 10 Fold Biscuits takes them to the next level with this must-try restaurant here in the Grand Strand.

Not only will you walk through the door craving some incredible food but you will find it here. 10 Fold Biscuits says they take one of the most delicate things in the south, with a biscuit, and wants to do it right and more!

Not only are the biscuits fresh, but they can be topped with some incredible items that offers a menu that it out of this world.

For a look at what we mean, watch today’s interview above! Andrew tries out some incredible items.

Want to view the menu? Visit their website today and start planning what you want to eat on your trip to 10 Fold Biscuits and tell them that Andrew sent you.

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

gst
The Long Bay Symphony presents The Romantic Legacy: from Rossini to Ravel
gst
Overview of 10 Fold Biscuits
gst
Dining with Dockery: 10 Fold Biscuits
gst
The Romantic Legacy concert with the Long Bay Symphony