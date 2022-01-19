Deputies: Fire rescue truck stolen in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen fire rescue truck in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was taken from the Floydale Fire Department sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

We need your assistance. Have you seen this rescue truck? This truck was taken from the Floydale fire department... Posted by Dillon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-841-3707, 843-774-1432 of through the department’s Facebook page.

