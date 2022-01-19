Deputies: Fire rescue truck stolen in Dillon County
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen fire rescue truck in the Pee Dee.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was taken from the Floydale Fire Department sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-841-3707, 843-774-1432 of through the department’s Facebook page.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.