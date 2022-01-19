Deputies arrest, charge man in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a suspect connected to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies arrested and charged 57-year-old Mikel Johnson with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from an incident Monday night in the 2400 block of Savannah Grove Road in Effingham.

Witnesses told investigators that two people were verbally fighting and then shots were fired.

Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Johnson was detained at the scene and later taken into custody. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

