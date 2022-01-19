Crews working to fix water main break on Burcale Road

Submit a Tip
Crews are working to mitigate a water main break early Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to mitigate a water main break early Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for water in the roadway near the 700 block of Burcale Road.

According to HCFR, a water main break was confirmed as the source for the pooling in the roadway.

Officials say residents in the area may notice decreased water pressure.

The public is asked to avoid the immediate area.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

