CCU junior, Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson named Sun Belt track athlete of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. The honor is the third conference weekly award for the third-year Chanticleer.

Jefferson started the 2022 indoor track & field season off with a school-record time of 7.29 and a first-place finish in the 60-meters at the Gamecock Opener last Saturday, Jan. 15, in Columbia, S.C.

Jefferson, who first set the school record with a time of 7.35 in the 60-meter prelims, went on to smash the previous record of 7.39 held by Erica Peake (2013) with her first-place time of 7.29 in the finals.

Her record-setting time ranks first in the Sun Belt and sixth nationally in the 60-meters.

The Chanticleers will be back in action this week, as CCU will return to South Carolina for the Carolina Challenge on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.