Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU junior, Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson named Sun Belt track athlete of the week

Jefferson et a new school record in the 60-meters at the Gamecock Opener
CCU sophomore track and field athlete Melissa Jefferson
CCU sophomore track and field athlete Melissa Jefferson(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. The honor is the third conference weekly award for the third-year Chanticleer.

Jefferson started the 2022 indoor track & field season off with a school-record time of 7.29 and a first-place finish in the 60-meters at the Gamecock Opener last Saturday, Jan. 15, in Columbia, S.C.

Jefferson, who first set the school record with a time of 7.35 in the 60-meter prelims, went on to smash the previous record of 7.39 held by Erica Peake (2013) with her first-place time of 7.29 in the finals.

Her record-setting time ranks first in the Sun Belt and sixth nationally in the 60-meters.

The Chanticleers will be back in action this week, as CCU will return to South Carolina for the Carolina Challenge on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens

Latest News

Josaiah Stewart.
CCU’s Josaiah Stewart named to 2021 FWAA Freshman All-America Team
Lusia Harris in action for Delta State vs LSU at Williams Arena, Minneapolis in March, 1977.
Lusia Harris, the only woman officially drafted by an NBA team, dies at 66
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) drives past South Carolina forward Ta'Quan Woodley (55) to...
Arkansas jumps out early in 2nd, beats South Carolina 75-59
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring during the first half of an...
Cam Newton nominated for governors’ highest honors in North Carolina and South Carolina