Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort(Christian Boschult / MyHorryNews)
By Christian Boschult
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (MyHorryNews) - The manager of the Carolina Pines RV Resort on Highway 90 near Conway was accused of stealing more than $867,000 from Sun Communities, which operates the campground, according to arrest warrants.

Troy Bittner, 52, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to warrants and jail records.

Troy Bittner
Troy Bittner(JRLDC)

An Horry County police report says an officer was contacted on Dec. 29 by a complainant wishing to report embezzlement at Carolina Pines RV Resort. Bittner was arrested a week later.

The three arrest warrants detail a series of alleged thefts.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, Bittner removed $81,430 from a company safe and converted it to his own personal use without the knowledge or consent of the company, a warrant states, adding the alleged theft was captured on video.

Other times, he refunded company funds to his own personal credit cards, the warrants say. Between Nov. 26, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2022, he refunded various amounts to his own personal credit cards, in sums of $497,116, $136,468, $134,885 and $17,339, according to arrest warrants.

Bittner has since been released to home detention, and is now facing only two of the charges which detail a theft of $216,315, according to warrants and online jail and court records.

Representatives from the campground could not immediately be reached for comment.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for the increasing chance of freezing rain and...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm threat increasing
The Dordie community mourns for the teenager who lost their life due to gun violence
‘It feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns 14-year-old shot, killed in Florence County
The new location will be just north of Myrtle Beach city limits by the Myrtle Beach Mall at...
100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens

Latest News

.
Community petition against parole for Conway man convicted in 1991 murder of Crystal Faye Todd
Deputies said a fire truck was stolen in Dillon County on Tuesday.
Deputies: Fire rescue truck stolen in Dillon County
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Mikel Johnson
Deputies arrest, charge man in connection to Florence County shooting