10 Fold Biscuits in Myrtle Beach offers a unique variety of biscuits and delicious menu options

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It took 10 Fold Biscuits about 2 years to perfect their biscuit recipe. You’ll find a huge variety of options from savory to sweet.

Come along with us for some of their most popular menu items, when you can visit, and so much more!

