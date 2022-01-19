1 person injured after pedestrian, car accident on Hwy 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is warning motorists to avoid the area of Highway 17 and Eastport Blvd. in little River after a pedestrian, car accident.

HCFR said one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

According to HCFR, the accident has caused all lanes of traffic to be blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

