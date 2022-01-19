Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 person injured after pedestrian, car accident on Hwy 17 in Little River

All lanes closed in area of 17 and Eastport Blvd.
1 person injured after pedestrian, car accident on Hwy 17 in Little River
1 person injured after pedestrian, car accident on Hwy 17 in Little River(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is warning motorists to avoid the area of Highway 17 and Eastport Blvd. in little River after a pedestrian, car accident.

HCFR said one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

According to HCFR, the accident has caused all lanes of traffic to be blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Myrtle Beach residents killed in deadly N.C. crash during wintry conditions, troopers say
GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past...
Myrtle Beach gas prices rise as experts warn ‘real pain’ will start next month
A fire broke out on the roof of Melt, which is located at 1320 Celebrity Square.
Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect arrested, released on bond
Florence County coroner identifies homicide victim as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Broadway at the Beach restaurant
.
VIDEO: 100 Grand Strand heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new restaurant opens
Joe Cunningham, who served a single term in the U.S. House representing the state’s First...
Cunningham: State GOP lawmakers ‘placing thumb on scale’ through gerrymandered maps
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
DHEC urges Carolinians take advantage of free at-home COVID tests