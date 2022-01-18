Submit a Tip
TSA discovers record-number of firearms at S.C. airports in 2021, 13 at MYR

Transportation Security Administration officers at South Carolina airports discovered a record-number of firearms in carry-on luggage in 2021, the agency announced.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Transportation Security Administration officers at South Carolina airports discovered a record-number of firearms in carry-on luggage in 2021, the agency announced.

In total, 72 guns were seized at airport security checkpoints in the Palmetto State last year, up from 41 the year before.

Officers seized 13 guns at the Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2021, which was the lowest number at the airport in the past four years.

The Charleston International Airport led the state with the most gun seizures with 30 last year.

Below is a full breakdown of firearm discoveries at South Carolina airports since 2018:

  • Charleston International - 9 (2018) 18 (2019) 12 (2020) 30 (2021)
  • Myrtle Beach International - 9 (2018) 12 (2019) 9 (2020) 13 (2021)
  • Greenville-Spartanburg International - 15 (2018) 23 (2019) 13 (2020) 17 (2021)
  • Columbia Metropolitan Airport - 8 (2018) 10 (2019) 7 (2020) 11 (2021)
  • Hilton Head Island - 0 (2018) 0 (2019) 0 (2020) 0 (2021)
  • Florence Regional - 0 (2018) 0 (2019) 0 (2020) 1 (2021)
  • South Carolina total: 41 (2018) 63 (2019) 41 (2020) 72 (2021)
  • National total: 4,239 (2018) 4,432 (2019) 3,257 (2020) 5,972 (2021)

According to a TSA press release, approximately 585 million passengers and crew were screened at airports nationwide last year. That figure represents an 81% increase over the approximately 324 million screened the year before.

In South Carolina, officers screened roughly 5.56 million departing travelers at the six commercial South Carolina airports in 2021, a 114% increase over the total number screened the previous year.

The TSA reported a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened across the United States. In South Carolina, the rate was even higher, with one firearm discovered for every 77,135 passengers screened.

Additional traveler information related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition can be found here.

A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

